What Is An Engine Run Stand? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Anybody who works on engines at home can benefit greatly from an engine run stand. This applies to people who are performing tasks like the LS swap where an old engine has to go in and replace the old one. It can be difficult to tell for certain whether you have a working engine free of leaks before putting it into a car, so an engine stand helps alleviate that issue. The way it works is your engine sits on a stand and runs without being installed into a car and you're able to do all the testing you need without actually putting it in. The stand allows you to break in the engine, and that can be a huge timesaver if you catch some flaws before going through the trouble of installation.

Advertisement

Of course, you can completely skip this step, but if the engine ends up having a leak or something else wrong with it, you have to remove the whole thing instead of knowing beforehand if there were issues. The downside to the stands is these can be costly accessories, so somebody performing a one-time swap will view it as an optional purchase. If you're constantly working on cars, it's much easier to justify picking up an engine run stand. You can get a regular engine stand from Harbor Freight for cheaper that'll do the job of holding up your engine and nothing else. If you're confident you don't need any testing beforehand, it'll work just fine.