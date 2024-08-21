Here's Where The Microphones Are Located On An iPhone
Of course the iPhone has a microphone built into it — otherwise it wouldn't work very well as an actual phone. It also seems fairly obvious that there would be a microphone located at the bottom of the device, roundabouts the charging port, because that's where your mouth will be when you're talking on the phone. And one more mic at the back, for use with the camera when recording video and for processing background sound for noise reduction during calls.
At least, that's how it was for earlier models (as far back as the iPhone 8 or older). However, newer releases — from 2018's iPhone XS and onward – saw the addition of even more microphones to the hardware.
In general you don't need to think too much about where each one is located as they're positioned in areas that make their use for various functions very natural (like the aforementioned mic for making phone calls). Though it can be helpful to know exactly where to direct your voice or point various parts of the iPhone during any kind of use that necessitates picking up audio.
Finding those microphones
In broad strokes, you can find all of an iPhone's microphones in the same locations. However, the precise installation spots may differ slightly (say, comparably a mm or so to one side, etc) based on which iPhone model you're looking at.
Along with the regular phone call mic, newer models include a second one along the bottom of the device. If you tilt your iPhone up to look at the charging connection you'll see a lineup of small holes on both sides. The holes on the left of the port are for one microphone, while the holes to the right are for both the other mic and one of the iPhone's speakers. The rear-facing microphone is tucked around the rear-facing camera, though it can be tough to spot since it's pretty much a tiny pinhole nestled in between the various cameras, the flash, and other rear sensors.
Funny enough the front-facing microphone is something you've probably looked at every day without realizing it. That little narrow slit towards the top of the iPhone's screen, which we all know houses the speaker (because that's where our ear goes during phone calls), also contains a mic. Well, unless you're using an iPhone 15, in which case the mic is stealthily tucked just above the Dynamic Island.