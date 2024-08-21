Here's Where The Microphones Are Located On An iPhone

Of course the iPhone has a microphone built into it — otherwise it wouldn't work very well as an actual phone. It also seems fairly obvious that there would be a microphone located at the bottom of the device, roundabouts the charging port, because that's where your mouth will be when you're talking on the phone. And one more mic at the back, for use with the camera when recording video and for processing background sound for noise reduction during calls.

At least, that's how it was for earlier models (as far back as the iPhone 8 or older). However, newer releases — from 2018's iPhone XS and onward – saw the addition of even more microphones to the hardware.

In general you don't need to think too much about where each one is located as they're positioned in areas that make their use for various functions very natural (like the aforementioned mic for making phone calls). Though it can be helpful to know exactly where to direct your voice or point various parts of the iPhone during any kind of use that necessitates picking up audio.