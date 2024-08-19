Raspberry Pi 5 Just Got Even Cheaper With New 2GB RAM Model

If you're looking to build your own pocket computer from scratch or bestow advanced functionality on an otherwise mundane backyard gizmo, you can't go wrong with a Raspberry Pi SBC. Since the launch of the original Raspberry Pi board back in 2012, the brand has been carefully and gradually upgrading its functionality and optimization with each subsequent iteration, granting processing speeds much greater than earlier versions. Of course, with greater processing power and data storage also comes higher costs, but if you're looking to build a pocket PC on a budget, Raspberry Pi has an attractive new option on offer.

Advertisement

In an announcement posted this morning, Raspberry Pi CEO and Founder Eben Upton announced the release of the 2GB model Raspberry Pi 5. Compared to the previous 8GB and 4GB models, this new model obviously has less storage space, but in exchange for that, you can pick one up for a mere $50. This new model is another vital step in the brand's effort to make computing affordable and accessible, and could be a great inclusion in a beginner's Raspberry Pi kit.

"It's been a little over ten months since we launched Raspberry Pi 5," Upton said in the announcement. "In many ways, this is the product that finally delivered on the original Raspberry Pi dream: an affordable general-purpose desktop computer ... and bundled with all the tools and collateral required for a beginner to go from 'hello, world' to a career in engineering."

Advertisement