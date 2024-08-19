What Is A Harley-Davidson Stage 3 Upgrade And How Much Does It Cost?
Instead of tinkering with their motorcycles one part at a time, Harley-Davidson customers have the advantage of selecting from pre-configured kits to upgrade their bikes. The manufacturer's performance division, Screamin' Eagle, crafted and designated these gradual update packages into four different stages. Consumers are free to select whichever kit they want as a starting point and can see how each enhances the performance of their bike either as a stand-alone installation or in combination with other kits. Generally, the number of updated components offered in each kit and the price tag tend to increase significantly as you progress from Stage 1 to Stage 4.
Stage 1 is the simplest and cheapest of the four packages and contains updates for the fundamental components of the motorcycle's airflow, such as the intake and exhaust system, for improving performance. The next stage emphasizes improvements to the engine's camshaft with the consumers having the critical decision whether their camshaft modifications target power or torque. This article focuses on the items included in the Stage 3 kit and how much it costs the "Harley Hogs" to undergo this level of augmentation.
How much does a Harley-Davidson Stage 3 upgrade cost?
The Stage 3 kit offers an array of features such as big bore cylinders, pistons, dynamometer tuning, and valve train components all operating in conjunction to maximize engine power. Once installed the Stage 3 kit leads to a significant boost in the motorcycle's performance with approximately up to a 39% increase in horsepower and 24% increase in torque. Additionally, most Stage 3 packages include all the items made available in the previous two kits and ranges from a price of $424.95 to $2,149.95, depending on the arrangement of components the customer selects.
Given that the Stage 3 kit also comes with its own tailor-made camshaft, it's recommended that potential buyers forego the Stage 2 kit if their heart is set on jumping straight to Stage 3. Moreover, because of the intricate nature of the modifications, the installation process is far more demanding and beyond the scope of a DIY mechanical adjustment. When the required skilled factory labor is taken into account, the overall cost of a Stage 3 upgrade tends to run closer to a range of $3,000 to $7,000. But if tapping into the motorcycle's raw, adrenaline-inducing, heart-pounding potential is the end game then installing the Stage 3 kit is well worth the investment. To learn more about how a Harley-Davidson can reach peak performance levels, check out SlashGear's article on the price and components of the Stage 4 kit.