What Is A Harley-Davidson Stage 3 Upgrade And How Much Does It Cost?

Instead of tinkering with their motorcycles one part at a time, Harley-Davidson customers have the advantage of selecting from pre-configured kits to upgrade their bikes. The manufacturer's performance division, Screamin' Eagle, crafted and designated these gradual update packages into four different stages. Consumers are free to select whichever kit they want as a starting point and can see how each enhances the performance of their bike either as a stand-alone installation or in combination with other kits. Generally, the number of updated components offered in each kit and the price tag tend to increase significantly as you progress from Stage 1 to Stage 4.

Stage 1 is the simplest and cheapest of the four packages and contains updates for the fundamental components of the motorcycle's airflow, such as the intake and exhaust system, for improving performance. The next stage emphasizes improvements to the engine's camshaft with the consumers having the critical decision whether their camshaft modifications target power or torque. This article focuses on the items included in the Stage 3 kit and how much it costs the "Harley Hogs" to undergo this level of augmentation.