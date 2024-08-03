What Is A Harley-Davidson Stage 2 Upgrade And How Much Does It Cost?

The upgrades you can make to your Harley-Davidson motorcycle are separated into four tiers with Stage 1 being the cheapest and easiest. Stage 1 upgrades the air intake, exhaust, and tuning and can be used by itself or in conjunction with the other three stages as a solid foundation. Stage 4, the most difficult and costly of the bunch, is typically the type of upgrade you'll make if you want to get the most performance and horsepower out of your bike. Here, we're going to take a look at Stage 2.

A Stage 2 upgrade consists of a new camshaft for your engine. To get more performance out of your bike with a Stage 2 upgrade, it's recommended to do a Stage 1 upgrade as well. Stage 1 upgrades are something a DIY motorcycle mechanic with the right tools could tackle, but the Stage 2 upgrade is a more daunting task, and that means the price of going to a mechanic has to be taken into account if you can't do it at home.

A decision you'll have to make with the Stage 2 upgrade is picking between power or torque. If you don't often need a higher top speed, the torque upgrade is what a lot of people tend to recommend for Stage 2.