5 Of The Best Air Cleaners For Your Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

Air filters, are important for motorcycles as they help keep uninvited particles out of your engine, and as a result your bike will last longer without having long-lasting damage done to it. You'll want to keep these clean and replace them when the time comes, just like you would a regular car engine filter, so it's an important part of motorcycle maintenance. While stock air filters from the factory are adequate in protecting your engine, there is a better option.

Aftermarket high-flow motorcycle air cleaners or air intakes let more clean air enter your engine than a factory air filter, thus, improving performance. This is a popular Stage 1 upgrade for riders because it's easy to do yourself and gives your bike some extra flair. However, better engine performance and protection isn't the only reason you might want to pick one up. Having a high-flow air cleaner that has a small form-factor can help if you're not fitting comfortably on your bike, something taller riders might have problems with even if they're riding something better suited for them.

There are many different air cleaners available for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, so it can be tough to figure out what one's best for the job. To get you started, here is a list of five high-flow air cleaners backed by positive feedback from buyers. A more in-depth explanation about how these particular air cleaners were chosen can be found at the end of the list.