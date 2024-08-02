What Is A Harley-Davidson Stage 1 Upgrade And How Much Does It Cost?

Each stage in Harley-Davidson's upgrading process focuses on a different aspect of the bike's performance and functionality. For the first stage, the name of the game is oxygen. Your motorcycle may not be a living thing, but it needs air as much as you or me in order to ignite fuel and power the engine. Improving air circulation in your Harley bike allows the engine to take in more oxygen, which in turn improves the rate at which fuel is utilized and allows your engine to do its best work.

The Stage 1 upgrade is actually made up of several sub-steps, with the first step upgrading the air intake and filter. Manufacturers can only use air systems that allow a certain level of air into the engine per industry regulations, but upgrades are aftermarket, so you can bend the rules a bit.

After the air intake system has been upgraded, the second step is upgrading the exhaust. Not only does this help to further improve the air circulation in your engine, but also allows you to fine-tune that classic Harley-Davidson engine roar.

The final step is re-tuning the engine to properly utilize the upgraded parts. You can keep your existing tuning system if you want, but you can also have a new tuner installed specifically to cater to the new parts' needs.

Put all of this together, and you get improved engine airflow, more responsive throttle and acceleration, and a small, yet notable increase in horsepower and torque.