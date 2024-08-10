What Is A Harley-Davidson Stage 4 Upgrade And How Much Does It Cost?
To become one of the foremost names in the motorcycle game, Harley-Davidson has won riders over in more ways than one. Its bikes have reputations for being stylish, dependable, and, customizable, allowing motorcycle enthusiasts to craft some pretty unique bikes. In addition to being customizable in ways aesthetic and performance-focused, Harley-Davidson motorcycles can be upgraded to run more efficiently. The brand goes about this process in stages, with them ranging from the Harley-Davidson Stage 1 upgrade to the Stage 4. If you've already gone for the first three, what can you expect from Stage 4?
The Stage 4 Harley Davidson upgrade promises improvements in your motorcycle's power, torque, and all-around performance on the road. To have it done, you could be looking at a cost between $3,000 to $10,000 or potentially more between parts and labor. Considering that you have to have the previous three stages done beforehand, the overall amount you have to spend to get up to Stage 4 is no joke — though not as much as you'd have to spend to get one of the classic Harleys worth a small fortune. Still, if you have the desire and funds to take the leap, then chances are you'll be satisfied with the improvements the upgrade makes to your bike.
With the goal and cost of the Harley-Davidson Stage 4 upgrade in mind, what exactly are you paying for in the parts department?
The Stage 4 comes with a host of new parts
The Stage 4 Harley-Davidson upgrade is highly specific and makes some noticeable changes to your motorcycle. Once its completed, you can expect an approximate 24% torque improvement and 50% more horsepower from the upgrade parts than the original set could offer. That amounts to maximum displacement and compression, resulting in everything you could want out of a Harley-Davidson in the performance department. To make it all happen, though, a laundry list of new parts are necessary, hence the high price tag.
For the Stage 4 upgrade to take the desired effect, multiple replacement parts are in order. A new throttle body is needed for increased air flow, new cylinder heads to do the same while improving combustion efficiency, a camshaft with the highest available lift, a camshaft bearing, high capacity lifters, clutch components and matching gaskets. Thankfully, you don't have to track all of these parts down individually if you don't want to, as they're available as a package deal within official Harley-Davidson Stage 4 upgrade kits.
There's a lot of money to be spent in motorcycles, from paint to saddlebags to essential accessories that make a real difference. Harley-Davidson upgrading is no different, with the Stage 4 kit costing a good chunk of change to add to your bike. However, from a performance standpoint, most will find it money well spent.