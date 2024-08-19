How To Set Up A Ryobi Pressure Washer Before The First Use

A pressure washer is one of the most useful tools for cleaning around the outside of the house. Not only can you use it to clean your driveway and fences, but you can also strip paint or wash your car, leaving it just as sparkly as it was when you bought it. However, a pressure washer requires more hands-on time than other Ryobi power tools, most of which only need a charged battery to use.

Advertisement

Out of the box, pressure washers require an initial setup. Many of them come with handles that need to be attached to the wheel assembly and hoses that have to be plugged into the pump. Most of it involves simply inserting and screwing pieces into each other, so there's no worry about having to actually build out the machine. The tool should come with easy-to-read illustrated instructions, or you can look up the model you purchased on the Home Depot or Ryobi websites to find the instructions.

Ryobi has a whole fleet of pressure washers making up its arsenal, ranging from electric to gas. While there isn't much of a difference between these machines during setup other than the required lubrication addition for gas-powered pressure washers, the various models' power sources, PSI, and GMP do impact their job capabilities.

Advertisement