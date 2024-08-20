Orange Spots On MacBook Screens: Possible Causes & Solutions

Technical problems are an ongoing struggle with all forms of technology, and Apple's MacBook laptops are certainly no exception. Whether you're using one of the pre-Silicon Intel models or a MacBook Air M3, problems can (and almost inevitably will) pop up in one form or another.

One such recurring issue is what users refer to as "orange spots": Discolored cloudy patches that give the display an inconsistent orangey tint. Something that may not be as noticeable when viewing certain web pages, media, or games but will definitely stand out on the kinds of bright white backgrounds that are fairly commonplace in a lot of Mac apps.

While these orange blotches may not cause damage to the MacBook's screen themselves, they are usually an indicator of screen damage (or at least stress) of one kind or another. Persistent screen discoloration like this is most likely the result of damage that will need to be repaired, however there is a chance that the spots aren't permanent. So it's a good idea to see if you can fix the problem on your own before attempting a costly screen repair or full-on laptop replacement.

