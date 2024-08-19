Makita LS1219 Vs. LS1219L: What's The Difference Between These Mitre Saws?

One thing you swiftly learn when you become a professional laborer is that the major hardware brands not only sell a lot of different tools, but they don't always do as much as you'd like to differentiate them from one another. If you're browsing around for tools from Makita, for example, some of the big sellers might have wholly unique titles, but other tools only have nonsensical alphanumeric codes to set them apart. If two tools look more or less the same at a glance but have different codes, then surely there has to be something different about them.

One good example of this conundrum comes in the form of a pair of slide compound mitre saws sold by Makita. These saws are the LS1219 and the LS1219L. Obviously, these names seem like complete gibberish, and if you saw both of these saws standing next to each other, you'd be forgiven for thinking they were the same exact model. Indeed, there are several major factors that both of these saws share, though there is a single element that sets them apart from one another, a hint to which you can find in the single differing letter in their codes: An L.