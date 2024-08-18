How To Use Your PS VR2 Headset With A Windows PC

Unfortunately, as straightforward as Sony says the PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter is, it's not exactly plug-and-play. For one, you will need more than the $60 adapter to connect to a Windows PC. In addition to a Steam account, you also need a DisplayPort 1.4 cable which is not provided with the adapter, and the adapter does not support HDMI-to-DisplayPort.

There's also the fact that the PSVR2 does not support some of its biggest features when connecting to a PC, like HDR, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, or haptic feedback, according to Sony. The adapter also works exclusively for the headset itself, not its extremely important peripherals like the controllers. Controllers will have to connect over Bluetooth and users are reporting issues figuring out how exactly to connect the controllers to the PC if it doesn't already support Bluetooth.

One way to skip all this and not even have to use the adapter is if you're one of the lucky people with a GPU that has a VirtualLink port that can connect directly to the PlayStation VR2. Unfortunately, the VirtualLink port never became widely accessible and only a few graphics cards have it.

