The 2025 RUF Rodeo Is A Gloriously Retro Off-Roader That Makes A 911 Dakar Look Drab

If the Porsche 911 Dakar left you with a hankering to take your sports car of-road, but you felt it needed a little more retro spirit to really dominate the wilderness, RUF may have you covered. Fresh to Monterey Car Week 2024 is the 2025 RUF Rodeo, a coupe with the style of an old-school Porsche but a thoroughly modern drivetrain. It's a splash of nostalgia, the German automaker says, but one that makes liberal use of cutting-edge tech.

The result looks every bit the classic 911, though here reinvented in carbon fiber. There's a careful application of extra venting and a chunky fixed rear spoiler, along with a widebody design to accommodate the forged center-lock 18-inch wheels and their custom Goodyear 235/55 R18 all-terrain tires.

Double-wishbone suspension gets coilovers and electronic dampers, with a 9.5-inch ride height. There's all-wheel drive, of course, with variable power delivery front to rear, together with a limited slip differential. 6-piston monobloc fixed front calipers and 4-piston versions at the rear clamp down onto 350mm ventilated and perforated ceramic composite brakes.