How Fast Is A Yamaha Raptor 700R? A Look At Its Top Speed
When you think of high-speed vehicles smaller than a car, what comes to mind? Probably a motorcycle, right? Indeed, when it comes to tearing through the highways and racing the wind, two-wheeled transportation is probably what you're looking for. However, while they won't be beating the speed of the Kawasaki Ninja any time soon, you shouldn't count out other small vehicles. ATVs and ATCs from prominent brands like Yamaha, for instance, can make quite a mark on the road in their own right, and with the extra strength and control that comes from three to four rugged tires at that.
If you're in the market for a speedy ATV — whether you're looking to get into professional ATV racing or just want something four-wheeled and speedy that isn't a car — one particularly attractive model is the Yamaha Raptor 700R. With a sleek profile like a bird of prey, the Raptor is an excellent choice for your ATV needs. If you're looking to really get up to speed on or off-road, the Raptor's 686cc engine could get you exactly the speed you're looking for, with a maximum performance of around 75 mph.
That's certainly more than enough for most roads on its own, though with a bit of tinkering, you could take it even higher. However, one important thing to mention is that Yamaha does not officially confirm top speed for many of its motorcycles, dirt bikes, or ATVs — Raptor included.
The Raptor 700R is equipped with a 686cc engine that reportedly goes up to 75 mph
The current 2025 model of Raptor 700R is equipped with a liquid-cooled four-stroke, four-valve SOHC engine, rated at 686cc. With a five-speed transmission and 44mm of fuel delivery via Yamaha's proprietary fuel injection system, the Raptor is a feisty little vehicle with something to prove. According to Yamaha's feature list for the Raptor, it can transition from idling to full-bore torque at the drop of a hat, revving up to 9,000 RPM with counter balancers to keep it smooth.
So what kind of performance can all that lean muscle get you? According to those who have taken the Raptor out for a spin, it can output a max speed of around 75-77 mph on a flat straightaway, according to Ashton C on YouTube. Users on Raptor forums mentioned that the Raptor's stock kit includes an electronic limiter, which keeps it from going faster than the high-70s in normal driving circumstances.
However, these same individuals have claimed that the Raptor does have the gearing to handle higher speeds, so an enthusiast with some tinkering knowledge could remove the limiter to get greater performance — do so at your own risk. Those who claim to have removed the speed limiter have said that they've managed to get top speeds of up to 85 mph, though none of the users vouched for any kind of safety. In fact, some even echoed concerns of why someone would go 75+ mph off road anyway. Yamaha itself states on its own website to "Avoid excessive speed and be particularly careful on difficult terrain."