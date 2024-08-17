How Fast Is A Yamaha Raptor 700R? A Look At Its Top Speed

When you think of high-speed vehicles smaller than a car, what comes to mind? Probably a motorcycle, right? Indeed, when it comes to tearing through the highways and racing the wind, two-wheeled transportation is probably what you're looking for. However, while they won't be beating the speed of the Kawasaki Ninja any time soon, you shouldn't count out other small vehicles. ATVs and ATCs from prominent brands like Yamaha, for instance, can make quite a mark on the road in their own right, and with the extra strength and control that comes from three to four rugged tires at that.

If you're in the market for a speedy ATV — whether you're looking to get into professional ATV racing or just want something four-wheeled and speedy that isn't a car — one particularly attractive model is the Yamaha Raptor 700R. With a sleek profile like a bird of prey, the Raptor is an excellent choice for your ATV needs. If you're looking to really get up to speed on or off-road, the Raptor's 686cc engine could get you exactly the speed you're looking for, with a maximum performance of around 75 mph.

That's certainly more than enough for most roads on its own, though with a bit of tinkering, you could take it even higher. However, one important thing to mention is that Yamaha does not officially confirm top speed for many of its motorcycles, dirt bikes, or ATVs — Raptor included.

