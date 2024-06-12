5 Of The Best Yamaha Raptor Years Ever Made

Yamaha is a well-known name in the worlds of music and technology, making products like the Yamaha silent electric guitar among other, more standard Yamaha microphones and other devices. In 1955, part of the company separated to form one of the most influential businesses in the automobile and racing industries, the Yamaha Motor Company.

During the 1980s, the Yamaha Motor Company decided to shift its focus from motorcycles to ATVs. While its earlier 2-stroke engine models boasted powerful engines and fast speeds, it wasn't long before the company had to make a change as a result of emissions restrictions from the EPA.

The Yamaha Raptor series was born in 2001, starting with the Yamaha Raptor 600-series. The Raptor offered an array of quads with modern designs, improved suspension, and improved rider comfort, not to mention the greener, overhauled four-stroke engines. One of the Raptor's defining aspects is its versatility. Many models were designed to overlap the worlds of sports and leisure, and you can find quads for all skill levels in the series. Today, the Yamaha sells an impressive range of Raptors with well-regarded handling, power, and torque. Let's explore some of the greatest models made in the Yamaha Raptor series.