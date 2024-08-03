Is There A Motorcycle Faster Than The Kawasaki Ninja H2R?

Those who are even passingly familiar with the Kawasaki automotive brand have probably at least heard of one of the fastest bikes it ever made, the Ninja H2R. The Ninja H2R is an absolute terror of a motorcycle, and that's putting the matter nicely. It has set multiple records in sheer speed, outracing similar supercharged bikes from other major brands like Ducati and Suzuki. This thing is so fast, this Kawasaki bike is not even street legal in the U.S. Nothing but a proper race track could even hope to contain its fiery temper.

All that said, the winds of automotive development are ever-blowing. The Ninja H2R has been the top dog of the motorcycle speed fiends for years now, but there are always aspirants to the throne looking to get a piece of it. It's not a matter of whether another bike will one day rise up to wrest the reins from the Ninja H2R, but a matter of when. So, the question of the day is whether or not that upheaval in the motorcycle speed monarchy has actually happened already. As of this writing, the answer is no, the Ninja H2R is still the fastest. However, that "no" comes with a couple of asterisks.