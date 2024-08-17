Why Are Motorcycles Called 'Hogs' & How Did Harley-Davidson Play A Part In The Slang?

This event served as the debut for the Harley-Davidson "Wrecking Crew" racing team, although victory went to the rival Indian Motorcycle team. Nevertheless, in subsequent years, the Wrecking Crew quickly started winning, right up until the United States' involvement in World War I. (After the U.S. got involved, motorcycle production was repurposed for the sake of military aid.)

The Wrecking Crew wasn't able to get back into racing until the 1920s. They came back with a vengeance, though, and started dominating the sport. Around this time, one of the members, Ray Weishaar, adopted a piglet named Johnny and brought him to the track. Johnny joined in on the team's victory laps (riding on top of the gas tank), and of course ended up becoming the mascot for The Wrecking Crew in short order.

The piglet was a hit with fans and journalists, the latter of which started referring to the team as the "Harley Hogs." In addition to the nickname, several connections were made between Johnny being a pig and the Harley-Davidson team "hogging" so many victories. Eventually, this was adopted and shortened. Soon, the team became known as simply, the "hogs." Even Harley-Davidson itself embraced the terminology, taking on the acronym "Harley Owners Group" (HOG) in the early 1980s.

