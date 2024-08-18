The Most Iconic Ford Models From The 1960s & How Much They're Worth Today

Since its beginning, Ford has been a name associated with some of the most significant innovations within the automobile industry. As you can imagine, this reputation also extends to the cars themselves. Ford has produced countless nameplates that continue to be revered to this day, while standing as interesting snapshots of their time.

Among the most iconic time for Ford was the 1960s. Along with James Bond movies, the space race, and the revival of folk music, this era was defined by bountiful new technological and stylistic advancements for performance and passenger cars of all kinds. This was a time that would see muscle and pony cars rise in popularity, with the United States leading the run in vehicle manufacturing and distribution worldwide. With a well-earned reputation for reliability and changing the game, it should be no surprise that Ford would get in on the action, resulting in some of the company's most impressive and stylish rides that have stood the test of time.

The 1960s may be long behind us, but Ford's most popular cars from this era continue to impress. If you've ever wanted to get your hands on one, then you're in luck. While some are easier to come by than others nowadays — which will almost always have an impact on price — it's still possible to hunt down and buy yourself a 60s era Ford. Here are four notable nameplates and how much you can expect to pay for them.

