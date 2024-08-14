Safari Not Working On Your iPhone? Here Are 4 Things To Try

Back when the iPhone was first announced in 2007, one of the three highlighting features of the product was the ability to surf the web anytime and anywhere. Fast-forward a couple of years, and the internet browsing experience on mobile has improved tenfold, with most websites now offering a tailored mobile-friendly view, among other features.

Safari is the default web browsing app on all Apple devices, and is known for its simplistic design. Despite Google Chrome adding memory and battery saving features, Safari is deemed the best option when it comes to endurance and performance across Apple's range of products. But that's not all that the browser has going for it — you can find a good selection of Safari features that change the way you surf the web.

Unfortunately, no software is immune to bugs, and you may occasionally run into annoyances while trying to browse the internet using Safari. It could be the inability of the browser to load certain webpages, or just an error connecting to the internet as a whole. For those encountering problems with Safari on their iPhone, here are four troubleshooting steps that may identify and resolve the issue for you. The solutions also work for iPads and Macs, albeit with slightly different steps and menu names.

