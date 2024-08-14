5 Of The Best Raspberry Pi Pico Accessories

Costing a mere $4, the Raspberry Pi Pico was launched in 2021 using the in-house RP2040 chip. Unlike most other Raspberry Pi models, the Pi Pico isn't a microcomputer, as it is classified instead as a microcontroller. The biggest difference between the two is architecture. A microcomputer is essentially a small but mostly fully capable computer, used to handle complex tasks, while a microcontroller is designed to undertake specific actions like reading sensor information or controlling motors.

However, the Raspberry Pi Pico can be used to create workflows programmed in MicroPython and C/C++, making it a great tool for beginner DIY enthusiasts. With a total of 26 GPIO pins, there are some very exciting Raspberry Pi Pico projects you can build. Like most of its family, however, the Raspberry Pi Pico shines the brightest when you pair it with the myriad of extensions available online. From a miniature LCD panel to a set of programmable RGB buttons, here are five accessories you should consider buying for the Raspberry Pi Pico.