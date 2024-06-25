6 Of The Best Arduino Nano Projects To Build In 2024

The Arduino Nano, compared to the Uno, is the more ideal board for mobile robots as it helps keep the chassis compact. However, if you want to go beyond standard robots, then you might find this gesture-controlled mobile robot an exciting project to take on.

This robot uses the user's hand gestures to determine which way to move. It can operate in one of three modes: Normal, Drift, and Corner. The Normal Mode makes the robot go forward when your hand is down, move backward when your hand is up, turn left when your palm faces left, and turn right when your palm faces right. Meanwhile, in the Drift Mode, the robot is programmed to only drive sideways based on where your palm is facing, be it left or right. Finally, in the Corner Mode, the robot moves diagonally.

In terms of the hardware, this robot uses an Arduino Nano as the brain, two motor drivers to control the DC motors, a wireless transceiver module to receive signals from the transmitter device worn on the hands, a buck converter to power the Nano, and two 18650 Li-ion batteries. For the transmitter device, a Seeduino Xiao Arduino-compatible microcontroller board is connected to a hand glove, along with an accelerometer and a button for switching modes. On the software front, ChatGPT is used to create the basic framework of the code, which is further modified to fit the project requirements.