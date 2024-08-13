What Were Hit-And-Miss Engines Used For And How Do They Work?

The original concept of combustion engines as we understand them dates as far back as the late 1800s. And while they are more or less a solved science today, they definitely didn't start that way. After the original concept started to become popular, various kinds of offshoots began to crop up, with every tinkerer and gearhead looking to be the one to move the proverbial dial on engineering history forward even a single notch. One such example of these efforts came about right at the tail end of the 19th century, not long after combustion engines were really taking off: the Hit-And-Miss engine.

First taking off in the early 1900s, the Hit-And-Miss engine was a new kind of stationary engine that could provide power to all kinds of tools and utilities. Unlike the reliable gasoline engines we're familiar with, this kind of engine wasn't meant to be used on consumer automobiles, but rather just about every other kind of motor-powered device, especially those you might find on a farm.