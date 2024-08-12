How To Start A Diesel Engine After It Runs Out Of Fuel

Diesel engines are torquey and efficient powerhouses capable of outlasting a comparable gas engine. But despite their robust build quality and beefier internals, there are things to avoid if you have a diesel truck, mower, or tractor. Not keeping up with regular oil changes is one of them, and it's good practice to warm up your diesel after cold starts before setting off.

However, running out of fuel is the biggest no-no if you drive a diesel. Unlike in a gasoline car, restarting a diesel engine after it runs out of fuel requires bleeding the system of air to get the motor up and running.

In most modern diesel engines built from the early 2000s to the present, there's a self-bleeding function that rids the fuel system of air without tinkering under the hood, enabling you to start the diesel in just a few minutes. When your diesel runs dry and the motor dies, avoid cranking and re-cranking the motor and refer to the steps below: