How Fast Is The Yamaha Viking And What Kind Of Engine Is It Powered By?

With the power of that 686cc engine, the Yamaha Viking has a similar top speed as some of the front-runners in the side-by-side scene. If you put the pedal to the metal, any model of Viking can get you top speeds of around 50 to 52 mph at 50 horsepower. The engine isn't quite built to go full-throttle from the word go, but if you give it some time and a straightaway to really get up to speed, the Viking just might surprise you.

The Yamaha Viking is a bit slower than some other utility task vehicles (UTVs) on the market. Some drivers reported maxing out their Kawasaki Ridge, for example, to a top speed of 58 mph. To be fair, however, this model has a 999cc engine that produces 92 horsepower.

When comparing the Viking and one of its other chief competitors, the Polaris Ranger, the latter vehicle has a bit more going for it in the muscle department, offering a larger engine capable of producing more raw speed. Where the Viking falls short in speed, though, it makes up for in comfort and maneuverability. The Viking, and especially the Viking VI, is pleasantly roomy and comfortable to sit in, all while tackling rough terrain and steep inclines with reliable finesse. Other side-by-sides may be faster, but if the race starts going up a craggy hill, don't be surprised to see the Viking go over the top first.

