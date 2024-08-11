What Is An Exhaust Brake On A Diesel Engine And How Does It Work?

In any automotive braking system, the linchpin factor is pressure. When you press on the brake pedal in your car, for instance, pressurized brake fluid is distributed to the pistons in wheels, which presses high-friction material like brake pads or drum brakes into the wheels. This slows their spinning and brings the car to a stop.

Advertisement

Now, that's all well and good for your everyday family sedan, but what about a real rip-roarer of a vehicle, such as a massive diesel-powered big rig truck? Big trucks have regular brakes, of course, but when you've got that much muscle propelling that much weight down the highway, a gaggle of high-friction pads may not be all you need to safely slow things down.

This is why some heavy-duty diesel-powered vehicles employ supplementary braking systems to put a little extra oomph into their stopping power. One such example is exhaust brakes: Much like your regular brakes, exhaust brakes make use of pressure to slow things down, but do so in a completely different way centered on the vehicle's engine, rather than its wheels.

Advertisement