Why Did Some Old Toyota Trucks Have Only One Headlight?

It's a given that every automobile rolling down the highways and byways of the world has two headlights. With today's matrix LED headlight technology, however, it's getting harder to tell exactly what a headlight is. And yes, motorcycles have just one, but even those particular modes of transportation can have a baffling array of front lights. So let's keep this simple: cars have two headlights. But back during World War II, there was a time when some only sported one.

In July 1943, Japan's Automobile Technology Committee (ATC) settled on new specifications for a truck to be used during wartime. Between November 1943 and March 1947, Toyota made its Model KC Truck with just one headlight due to the shortage of raw materials that were globally diverted to respective war efforts. This was done in order to build airplanes, tanks, ships, and other military-type vehicles and was by no means just a Japanese phenomenon; it was something all countries participating in the war were forced to do.

In fact, all private automobile manufacturing in the United States ground to a halt when President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the establishment of the War Production Board in January 1942. This ban lasted until October 1945. During that span, only 139 regular automobiles were produced, compared to approximately 3 million in 1941, the year prior to the ban. Toyota's KC Truck was simply a wartime version of its previous Model KB and was built at the Koromo plant (now the Honsha plant) in September 1945.

