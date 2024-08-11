How to create a QR code for a Google Form

Google seems to have a solution for everything. If you need to write a report, Google Docs and its many features, including speech-to-text functionality, are always ready to help. When you need to conduct a survey or opinion poll to complement your research, Google Forms can help you pull it together quickly. After you've wrapped all that up, you can store everything in Google Drive so you can easily access it across all of your devices. You can do all of this without installing any special software on your computer as long as you have a Google account. That's the beauty of the Google ecosystem and why so many people turn to it to help them organize their work and personal lives.

Beyond teachers creating quizzes to find out if their students really read the passage they assigned and researchers gathering data to support their studies, people have come up with a lot of fun and creative ways to use Google Forms, including using it to create a Harry Potter-themed digital escape room or gather RSVPs for weddings and other events. However, once you've finished your Google Form masterpiece, you face the dilemma of how to share it. That's where creating a code for your Google Form comes into play. With a QR code linked to your Google Form, all users have to do is scan it with their smartphones, and they'll be taken directly to your questionnaire.