5 Ways To Identify Your Ford Vehicle's Transmission Type

An automobile is made up of a veritable galaxy of moving parts. Every last one of those bits and bobs needs to be working in a perfect concert, or the whole thing can fall apart. As a car owner, it can be very helpful to know where and what kind of components your car is packing, but getting that kind of information is rarely as simple as popping the hood and taking a casual glance.

Advertisement

For example, do you happen to know what kind of transmission your Ford vehicle is packing? Even if you know where to look, unless you're already well-versed in car parts, you can't really discern a transmission's exact type just by looking at it. That can be a problem if you're faced with a transmission-centric issue. What if there's a problem with a 10-speed transmission? What if there's been a recall on F-150 transmissions? What if you're using the wrong type of transmission fluid?

Luckily, if you need information about a specific part of your Ford vehicle, like the transmission, the brand offers a handful of ways to obtain that information, located on the car itself and through other sources like documentation and the Ford website.

Advertisement