What Is Type F Transmission Fluid? Here's Everything You Need To Know

When you visit your local auto parts store, you are presented with a baffling array of products from which to choose. You may hear a lot regarding the different classifications of motor oil, the difference between conventional and synthetic oil, or even about the best motor oil brands, but what about transmission fluid? Transmission fluid options include seemingly inscrutable designations like Dexron VI, Mercon, and ATF+4. You've probably also seen Type F fluid on the shelves, but what is Type F transmission fluid and when should you use it?

Type F transmission fluid is meant for automatic transmissions in Ford vehicles made in the 1970s and earlier. It can also be used as power steering fluid in Fords built roughly before 1996. While most other types of transmission fluid use friction modifiers for added viscosity, Type F fluid is actually formulated to help the parts of your transmission grip better while simultaneously lubricating them to prevent premature wear.