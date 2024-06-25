Ford F-150 Faulty Transmission Recall: How To Know If Your Pickup Is Affected

If you have an account with Ford and registered your vehicles there, you should automatically be able to see if any of your registered cars are affected by a recall by going to the My Garage tab. Alternatively, you can also search by vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Ford Recalls web page to check whether your specific truck is affected by this (or any other recall).

The VIN is a unique set of numbers and letters that allow you, the manufacturer, and just about anyone to identify your car. You can find your Ford's VIN in the following locations for F-150s made after 1967: driver's side doorjamb or lower driver's side corner of the front windshield. If you don't want to go out to your truck — and you have its paperwork handy — you can also check its documentation, like your registration, title, or insurance policy.

As an alternative to the Ford Recalls website, you can input the information on the NHTSA Recalls page to counter-check Ford's list — in fact, checking with the NHTSA is one of the first things you should do if your vehicle is recalled. If your pickup is affected, you will be able to visit any Ford dealer once the repairs part of the recall is underway; it will update your truck's powertrain control module software for free.