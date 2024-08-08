4 Ways To Improve Your Facebook Algorithm

Any longtime Facebook user knows how frustrating it can be to use the social media platform. These dayas, it seems if you're not being bombarded by suggested posts from Facebook groups and pages you never joined in the first place, you're probably having a hard time finding entries posted by users you actually care about.

Advertisement

There are many things you can do to improve this experience. One of the first things is that you should prune of your Facebook account every year, purging friends, likes, and groups you no longer care about. While Facebook entries that appear more frequently on the main feed are primarily based on your own activity on the app — for instance, items you actually comment on, share, or react to — your friends list, likes and groups have an impact too.

If you don't often go through your social media accounts, you may want to start making it a habit so you're not too overwhelmed. Below are a couple of suggestions on how you can take better control of your Facebook news feed and tweak the platform's settings so it matches your actual interests and preferences.

Advertisement