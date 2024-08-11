How To Spot Fake Cans Of WD-40 (And What Should You Do If You Have One)

Dealing with a known knockoff product in your possession isn't always cut and dry, because a lot of it depends on what the product is and just how "fake" it might be. In the case of substances like WD-40, it's best to err on the side of caution.

Derivative products that aren't WD-40 but do still work as intended are most likely fine to hang onto so long as they satisfy your needs, but you should still double-check the label anyway. If the chemicals aren't the same, it could react differently than what you expected or are used to — with possibly damaging side effects. Even official WD-40 can damage plastic and carries potential health risks, after all.

Full-on knockoff products from companies you don't know (or can't ascertain) with ingredients you aren't familiar with (or can't figure out) are another matter. In these instances it's highly recommended that you not use or cease using the fake product immediately. If you purchased it from a brick-and-mortar store, see if you can either exchange it for the right item or return it. If you bought it online, try to initiate a refund or return. The rules and processes may differ based on where you bought the fake from, but it's worth a try.

If returning it doesn't work, it's best to get rid of it instead. WD-40 is classified as an ignitable hazardous waste (D001) and should be disposed of according to your local rules and regulations. The same guidelines will likely apply to the knockoff, but be sure to verify the can's contents (if possible) before you attempt to dispose of it.