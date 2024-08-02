US Justice Department Slaps TikTok With Lawsuit Over Alleged Child Privacy Violations

The U.S. government is suing TikTok over a string of privacy violations relating to children. According to court papers filed by the U.S. Justice Department in California, the Chinese-owned app has violated both the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and an agreement it forged with the American government back in 2019. If the court finds in the government's favor, TikTok's parent company ByteDance which was directly named in the filing, will likely be hit with a string of fines. In terms of an exact offense, prosecutors say that TikTok knowingly allowed users under the age of 13 to create accounts and use its platform. The video-based app also ignored parents' requests to close their children's accounts and ignored a promise to notify parents and remove data from accounts owned by children under 13.

In a statement, acting assistant attorney general Benjamin C. Mizer says: "With this action, the Department seeks to ensure that TikTok honors its obligation to protect children's privacy rights and parents' efforts to protect their children."

This is not the first time TikTok has found itself in legal trouble over child protection issues. It has also repeatedly faced challenges from the U.S. Government over its relationship with Chinese authorities and the potential national security threat that represents. While this case and similar legal troubles could result in financial penalties, national security concerns could potentially see the app banned in the U.S. at some point in the future.