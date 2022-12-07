Indiana Is The First State To Sue TikTok Over Child Safety Worries

In a sign of mounting legal threats for the platform, the state of Indiana has filed two lawsuits against TikTok and parent company ByteDance, one focusing on data insecurity, the other for failure to protect children from adult content. Per The New York Times, the suit is part of a larger government strategy to reduce China's impact as a competitor with the U.S. tech sector.

TikTok has repeatedly come under legal scrutiny in the United States. Originally the issue of data security tended to predominate: the Trump administration in particular took exception to the requirement for TikTok, like every company incorporated in China, to disclose to the Chinese government what would be considered private data in the United States. The Biden administration shows no sign of slackening that policy. Indeed, in November of this year, the FCC rejected several Chinese phone manufacturers from the American marketplace for exactly that reason.

As CNN reports, Indiana's lawsuit addresses the issue of TikTok's security measures, but also goes beyond it. The lawsuit seeks to prove negligence in TikTok's moderation strategy, granting underage users inappropriate access to adult content. Both issues are serious concerns for TikTok's American business going forward.