This Simple iPhone Hack Had TikTok Going Wild

Despite the extensive coverage of Apple's latest mobile operating system update every go-around — in this particular case, iOS 15 — there are always a few changes and features that get lost in the shuffle. Most of the time these hidden commands can be extremely useful, too. Such is the case with iOS 15's Live Text feature, which has been making waves on TikTok.

A video posted by yannbernillie demonstrates how it's now possible to use your iPhone's camera to identify text that appears in the frame, which can then be copied to your device's clipboard. From there you can paste the text into Notes or other apps that support it. In this particular example, the feature is being used to copy a student's notes in class, which probably isn't the best use for it, but the functionality opens up some exciting possibilities.

The feature can significantly cut down on the time needed to digitally transcribe notes, for example, plus it can be used in conjunction with a text translator to copy and paste text you otherwise couldn't read, among other things. It even supports the option to select all of the visible text in the image or manually select only the sections you want.