6 Compact Ryobi Products You'll Want For Your Tool Collection
Ryobi is one of the most popular power tool brands on the market these days. The company supplies everything from automotive and electrical devices to a wide range of tools for landscapers and various other trades. Some of the most popular Ryobi tools include string trimmers, leaf blowers, pressure washers, and nail guns, and the brand has developed a reputation as a solid option for mid-level tools. While Ryobi tools aren't the cheapest, they're also not the most expensive, and they represent a great option for entry-level pros, homeowners, and casual DIYers.
One downside of Ryobi products is that, if you want to buy them in person, you're limited to Home Depot. If you don't mind shopping online, there are various websites where you can buy Ryobi tools to flesh out your kit. Speaking of building a tool collection, many people tend to start with things like power drills, saws, and various other large items, but large tools aren't the only useful devices out there. Ryobi offers an expansive selection of compact tools for niche projects and working in tight spaces.
We checked out some of the company's coolest compact products, and we found six small tools that could provide some serious utility for numerous hobbies and tasks. We selected devices based on things like user reviews, price, and product features, but we'll cover our methodology in more detail later. For now, check out these six compact Ryobi products that you'll want for your own tool collection.
USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit
It doesn't matter whether you're a professional tradesperson, a hardcore hobbyist, or a casual DIYer, one thing is true: there will always be projects or tasks that require you to cut random objects and materials. Many people have their favorite knives, and there is a wide range of scissors, shears, and razors for diverse jobs. But those tools aren't ideal for every task as some materials are extremely difficult to cut with standard knives and scissors. Sometimes, we need a little extra help to cut things like rubber, leather, or extremely thick plastic.
For those moments when your pocket knife just won't do the trick, the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit is a solid and compact option. Designed to cut through various materials, while sparing your hand the exhaustion, the Ryobi Power Cutter features a self-sharpening circular blade that rotates up 270 times per minute and a built-in guidance system to help you make clean, precise cuts with ease.
The tool uses a rechargeable lithium battery and features an LED indicator to let you know when the power is low. It's part of Ryobi's USB Lithium Battery line and uses batteries compatible with various other Ryobi devices. The kit includes the cutter, one 2Ah rechargeable battery, and a USB charging cable. It costs $59.97 and has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on more than 500 customer reviews on Home Depot.
USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit
Most people are familiar with ratchets, the tools we use primarily with sockets to remove or install fasteners like nuts and bolts. Ratchets and socket sets are universally useful devices. They're popular in various industries, but they're especially common in the automotive repair world, thanks to the vast number of nuts and bolts found on cars.
But while ratchets are great tools and wildly useful on their own, they have some limitations. The most significant limitation is that you need to swivel a standard ratchet back and forth in a wide arc. That can be a problem when the job doesn't give you enough space to crank the ratchet by hand — not to mention that turning a ratchet for hours on end can be extremely exhausting for your hand and wrist.
Fortunately, there are other options. The Ryobi USB Lithium ⅜-Inch Ratchet Kit is a solid option for tinkerers and home mechanics who need a compact tool for tight spaces. Featuring 10 lb-ft of torque output and 220 rpm, the Ryobi compact ratchet provides power that defies its size, and it's capable of withstanding up to 50 lb-ft of manual torque for when you really need to crank on a bolt.
It features an LED light to illuminate those tight workspaces, an indicator to display low battery level, and a variable speed trigger to give you precise control of your tightening. The device is part of Ryobi's USB Lithium Line and costs $69. It's well rated by users and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on more than 100 customer reviews on Ryobi's site.
USB Lithium Pivoting Laser Flashlight Kit
Like ratchets, flashlights are another universally useful tool. Not only are they great for seeing in the dark, but they're also extremely valuable when performing repairs or maintenance in tight spaces or low-light conditions. The problem with many flashlights, though, is that they either don't provide enough light or they're so large and bulky that they're difficult and cumbersome to use.
That doesn't have to be the case, though, and the Ryobi USB Lithium Pivoting Laser Flashlight Kit is a solid option for anyone from professional tradespeople to casual DIYers and homeowners. With the ability to provide up to 625 lumens of light output, the Ryobi flashlight is capable of illuminating rooms and workspaces or helping you find your way along a dark path in the middle of the night.
It features a head that pivots 180 degrees, allowing you to direct the light where you need it most, while the powerful lithium battery provides up to 16 hours of power on a single charge. It also has a magnetic base to free up your hands.
As a bonus, the light comes with a robust built-in laser, enabling you to identify hard-to-reach places, line up picture frames, or even play with your cat. The flashlight provides three modes — low, medium, and high — so that you can optimize the output based on your current needs. The tool is IP54 water- and dust-resistant, and the kit includes the flashlight, one 2Ah battery, and a USB charging cable. Ryobi's lithium flashlight kit costs $49.97 and features a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars based on more than 550 customer reviews on Home Depot.
USB Lithium Glue Pen Kit
For crafts, hobbies, and even light manufacturing, the underrated hot glue gun is a timeless and incredibly valuable tool. While many people may think of hot glue guns as tools for teachers, kids, and small-scale hobbyists, these devices have myriad uses. Depending on the tool's strength and power output, they can be used for everything from model making to furniture repairs and more. Anyone who likes to work with their hands making or repairing things can benefit from having a quality hot glue gun in their kit.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Pen Kit is a solid option for hobbyists, DIYers, or anyone who loves crafts. With a rapid heat-up mechanism, the Ryobi glue pen is capable of reaching its maximum temperature in just 30 seconds. It features a sliding glue lever to give you maximum control over your work, a drip tray stand to prevent messes and burns, and an LED indicator so you know when the battery is low.
Speaking of batteries, the Ryobi Glue Pen is part of the manufacturer's USB Lithium line and relies on the same batteries as various other Ryobi devices. The compact tool weighs only one pound, making it ideal for long sessions, and the kit includes the hot glue gun, one 2Ah battery, three glue sticks, the drip tray, and a USB charging cable. The Ryobi Glue Pen Kit costs $49.97 and features a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on more than 100 customer reviews on Home Depot.
USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit
Sometimes work and hobbies can be glamorous and allow you to build and make exciting and interesting things. At other times, however, jobs require you to perform tasks that you may not like, for example, cleaning up after the job is finished. While cleaning is, at its core, disagreeable for many people, it doesn't have to be wholly intolerable. A big part of why people don't like cleaning is that they're required to use inefficient tools to get the job done.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit would be a great addition to anyone's toolkit or house-cleaning arsenal. Compatible with various scrubbing heads and cleaning attachments, the Ryobi scrubber tool relies on lithium batteries and is capable of up to 300 rpm of cleaning power. The tool has two speed settings, enabling you to optimize your scrubbing speed, while an IPX7 water-resistance rating ensures that the device stands up to the toughest and wettest cleaning tasks.
The scrubber is compact and lightweight at 0.75 pounds, and the included scrubbing head is ideal for things like tile, fiberglass, and granite. The kit includes the Ryobi scrubbing tool, one 2Ah battery, one USB charging cable, and a 2-inch medium bristle scrubbing head. It costs $59.97 and has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on more than 300 user reviews on Home Depot.
USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit
We've covered a few tools that are useful across the board. Something that belongs in every solid kit, ranging from professional tradespeople to casual DIYers and homeowners, is a basic set of screwdrivers. These simple devices can serve a wide range of purposes and are handy for everything from hanging up curtain rods to prying open cans of paint. But basic screwdrivers will only go so far, and when you need a little extra power or have to install a large number of screws, having something that doesn't run on arm strength can be a real help.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit is a worthwhile buy for pros, hobbyists, and even renters. Featuring a ¼-inch hex head adaptor, the screwdriver tool allows you to switch in standard Phillips and slotted screwdriver bits, as well as other ¼-inch bits based on the job at hand. The tool is compact and the head pivots, enabling you to use the device like a standard screwdriver or a drill.
It features built-in storage so you don't lose your bits and two LEDs to help you see what you're doing in even the darkest conditions. The kit includes the screwdriver, one lithium 2Ah battery, a USB charging cable, and two bits. It costs $39.97 and features 4.2 out of 5 stars based on more than 1,500 customer reviews on Home Depot.
Why did we choose these products?
We selected the products for this list based on a few criteria: product size, features, price, and user reviews. First, we searched for compact devices that provide a variety of real-world utility. Each device covered here weighs less than two pounds and provides numerous features for applications ranging from cutting carpet to helping you find your way to the breaker box during a power outage.
Next, we looked for affordable tools that won't break the bank. Each product on this list costs less than $70 and many cost less than $50. Finally, we checked out the comments left by real customers, and we chose to include items that are well rated and described by real users as useful and of high quality.
Remember that buying tools is a personal and subjective experience. You'll need to understand your own skills and needs when it comes to tools, and you should do some research before making a purchase. Comparing not only different types of tools, but also different brands and offers, can help you find the right product for the right price.