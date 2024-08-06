Does Nissan Still Make The RB26 Engine?

So while Nissan may not be selling the RB26 engine in its entirety, it has started manufacturing parts of the engine allowing customers to build their own version of the legendary RB26. At the moment Nismo Heritage Parts is only offering these components of the RB26 engine for purchase to local consumers in the Japanese domestic markets.

So far, the current list of available RB26 parts include the engine block, harness, exhaust system, and fuel pump assembly. The RB26 cylinder block and head are currently listed on the Nismo Heritage Parts website at 366,100 JPY and 294,200 JPY (which converts to $2,381.23 and $1,913.57 at the time of this writing) respectively.

Despite the limited scope in sale this is still welcome news to North American consumers because models like the R33 GT-R are reaching their 25-year limit (15-year limit in Canada) of the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act, which prohibits the import of vehicles manufactured outside of the U.S. unless they are considered "historic cars" or surpass the term limit. Now that the actual engine parts are returning to the market — albeit in limited capacity — it will still be easier and cost-effective for owners and collectors to maintain their GT-R Skyline models. Hopefully Nissan will make more of the RB26 components readily available to broader markets in response to growing excitement of the GT-R community to hear the robust "Heart of Godzilla" roar again.

