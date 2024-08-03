This CES Tech Could Be A Practical Boon For Self-Driving Cars, At Last

Autonomous vehicle technology is often portrayed as a godsend. Among the key benefits is that it will bestow upon older people "greater mobility, autonomy, quality of life and participation in society." Then there is the accessibility aspect, which also stands to create remarkable utility. "Partially and fully autonomous cars, for example, could enable people who are no longer able to drive a car themselves to be mobile," according to an analysis by experts at the Austrian Institute of Technology, with some caveats. "There must be no excessive demands made on them by the technology," it adds.

Given the current state of the industry — where even a leading company like Tesla attached an "always be ready to take over" condition on its self-driving system — the perceived benefits seem conditional. Then we have the younger base of drivers. In a survey by auto insurer State Farm and Students Against Destructive Decisions, over 60% said they wouldn't get or move in a self-driving car citing safety reasons. "In comparison with adult drivers, young drivers are substantially over-involved in crashes," says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That's where Imagry and its Safe Driver Overwatch tech enters the picture. Announced earlier this year, the system would essentially act like a self-disciplined situation-aware control system for autonomous cars. CEO Eran Ofir tells SlashGear that the tech is a guardian angel, especially for new drivers and old folks with diminishing capabilities.