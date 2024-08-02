The Loudest Air-Raid Sirens Ever Made Are HEMI-Powered (And Your City May Have One)

Perhaps one of the most iconic and memorable but simultaneously terrifying memories of 1950s America was the fear of nuclear disaster. Referred to as mutually assured destruction, the looming prospect of all-out nuclear warfare was ever-present among Americans and the people of the USSR. As a result, many systems were developed to survive a nuclear bomb, and perhaps none were more iconic or memorable than the incredibly loud air raid sirens used for drills.

Although you wouldn't be alone in believing that the air-raid sirens used in the 1950s no longer exist, these devices still reside in a lot of major cities across the United States — either as dormant relics of the past or kept by museums and collectors. What may be even more surprising, however, is that these massive noise-making behemoths were powered by Chrysler HEMI engines.

The Chrysler Air Raid Siren was a hulking beast that was 12-feet long, six-feet high, and weighed somewhere around 6,000 pounds. Inside the siren was a 1952 180-hp V8 Chrysler HEMI engine capable of producing an ear-shattering 138 decibels at a distance of 100 feet — nearly the same volume as a jet engine at the same distance, according to Yale.

[Featured image by User PBMI via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]