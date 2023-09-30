How To Turn On Emergency Alerts On Your Android Phone (And Why You Should)

Emergency alerts are enabled on most Android phones by default, but if they're turned off, here's how to turn them back on.

Daniel Trock/SlashGear

On your Android smartphone's home screen, open the "Settings" app. Tap the "Notifications" option. Tap "Wireless Emergency Alerts." Activate the "Allow Alerts" toggle, and activate the "Emergency Alerts" you want to receive.

The alerts you can receive on your phone each have their own toggle. At the top of the list are "National Alerts," indicating threats affecting the entire country. This toggle cannot be disabled, nor should it be.

Below "National Alerts" are "Extreme" and "Severe Alerts." These alerts mean the same thing: Localized threats to safety and property. The precise difference is a bit murky, but generally, an "Extreme Threat" is worse than a "Severe Threat." For instance, a "Severe Threat" would be a strong thunderstorm or a flash flood, while an "Extreme Threat" would be a high-category hurricane, tornado, or even an armed criminal.

Next are "AMBER Alerts" and "PSAs." "AMBER Alerts" sound when a child has been abducted or gone missing nearby, providing details on the child in question to help bystanders spot them. "PSAs" are general advisories on potentially concerning situations; there is no imminent danger, just something to keep an eye on.

Finally, there are tests. The FCC occasionally conducts harmless system tests, like the test patterns you used to see on TV. Feel free to disable these.