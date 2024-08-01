What Is Ryobi's Fogger Used For And How Much Does The Tool Cost?

Ryobi has no shortage of tools that will help make yard work a breeze, whether you're seeking a powerful blower to get rid of leaves, a capable string trimmer, or a power washer to combat debris mucking up your patio. But there's no point in keeping your outdoor space looking good when it's under constant attack from pests, mold, and other such threats. Thankfully, the Japanese manufacturer has an answer for that too, with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Chemical Fogger / Mister Kit.

This handy device is one of Ryobi's best at keeping your yard bug free. It comes equipped with a half-gallon tank that can help spray pesticides, herbicides, or similar chemicals around your yard or garden. As its name suggests, the spray comes out as a fog or mist, which can allow for a more efficient distribution of the liquid across your grass or plants. Ryobi advertising says the fog or mist can cover up to 1,000 square feet per minute of use.

If you're already a Ryobi fan and already have any 18V ONE+ lineup batteries, they'll work with this tool too. Like other Ryobi products, it's also backed by the company's three-year limited warranty.