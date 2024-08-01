What Is Ryobi's Fogger Used For And How Much Does The Tool Cost?
Ryobi has no shortage of tools that will help make yard work a breeze, whether you're seeking a powerful blower to get rid of leaves, a capable string trimmer, or a power washer to combat debris mucking up your patio. But there's no point in keeping your outdoor space looking good when it's under constant attack from pests, mold, and other such threats. Thankfully, the Japanese manufacturer has an answer for that too, with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Chemical Fogger / Mister Kit.
This handy device is one of Ryobi's best at keeping your yard bug free. It comes equipped with a half-gallon tank that can help spray pesticides, herbicides, or similar chemicals around your yard or garden. As its name suggests, the spray comes out as a fog or mist, which can allow for a more efficient distribution of the liquid across your grass or plants. Ryobi advertising says the fog or mist can cover up to 1,000 square feet per minute of use.
If you're already a Ryobi fan and already have any 18V ONE+ lineup batteries, they'll work with this tool too. Like other Ryobi products, it's also backed by the company's three-year limited warranty.
How much does the Ryobi Fogger cost?
The good news is that if you want to get your hands on a Ryobi 18V ONE+ Chemical Fogger / Mister Kit, it typically goes for about $109, according to Ryobi's website. While this isn't exactly a small sum, it's far from the most expensive Ryobi tool out there. A purchase includes the fogger / mister itself along with a 18V 2Ah Battery, a charger, and an operator's manual.
A quick note about purchasing Ryobi products: You may find some on Amazon for lower prices, the seller has to be officially associated with Ryobi, or you may face potential problems with warranty claims.
So is the Ryobi Fogger's price justified overall? As a whole, customers appear to be satisfied with their purchase. On Ryobi's official website, it holds a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average based on nearly 500 reviews while holding a slightly lower 3.9 average rating on The Home Depot from over 1,600 reviews.
Many people have praised the product for its lightweight build and ease of use, particularly when fighting pesky mosquitoes. However, a sizable other portion of buyers have reported issues with it leaking after an extended period, sometimes after as few as five uses. Others have said they avoided leaks by making sure they don't fill the tank up beyond the recommended maximum line.