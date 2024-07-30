What Are H4 Engines & Which Notable Car Brands Have Them Under The Hood?

Perhaps the most popular automobile to use the H4 engine design was the legendary Volkswagen Beetle. The air-cooled flat-4 VW Beetle owes its origins to a Ferdinand Porsche design from the 1930s. However, the U.S. had to wait until 1949 to see the first VW Beetle on its streets. Porsche later used the H4 engine in the timeless 1948 Porsche 356. In 1953, Porsche developed the 550 Spyder for its racing efforts. The mid-engine, aluminum-body Spyder's flat-four engine used four camshafts to make 110 horsepower — more than double the original 356 engine's output.

Subaru adopted the H4 boxer engine in 1970 for use in its FF1 sedan, a replacement for the automaker's first, and worst, car. The Subaru FF1, also known as the 1000, used an H4 engine with a 1,000cc displacement that produced up to 81 horsepower. The J4 boxer went on to become nearly synonymous with the Subaru brand, and the company continues to use the boxer design today.

You'll also find an H4 boxer under the hood of at least one vehicle from Toyota. The Toyota GR86 is the result of a joint effort between Toyota and Subaru, so naturally, it features the Subaru H4 engine design. The 2.4-liter H4 in the GR86 makes 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.