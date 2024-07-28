5 Toyota Models Used As Presidential Cars And State Limousines

When you're the head of an entire country, or at least a very important person in its government, it's kind of a given that you're going to get a few perks. One of those perks is the privilege of riding around in spiffy cars, whether you're going to meetings, making appearances, or traveling out of the country. Presidential and state-owned vehicles must be of the highest quality, not only to ensure the safety of the individual in question, but also their comfort. After all, just about any politician in the world does quite a bit of traveling on a regular basis, and if they're not at least comfortable, they'll run themselves ragged.

Most cars driven by important people are luxury brands like Cadillac or Mercedes Benz. In fact, the current limousine that carries the President of the United States, nicknamed "the Beast," is a Cadillac. However, beyond the United States, many other major automotive brands get to take the stage as the personal carriers of prominent politicians. One such brand is Toyota, the manufacturer of cars owned by Presidents, utilized by defensive motorcades, and marketed to Prime Ministers and Emperors.