What Does 'Raise To Wake' Mean On iPhone & How Does It Work?

Raise to Wake, which made its debut as part of the iOS 10 release in 2016, is an iPhone feature that uses the mobile device's built-in accelerometer and gyroscope sensors to recognize when it is lifted from a lower height. When a rising motion is detected, the iPhone's screen automatically wakes up. The idea is you'll be able to access anything that appears on your iPhone lock screen without requiring any additional taps or button presses. In addition, you're only a gesture away from accessing Control Center, being able to take a photo, utilizing your iPhone widgets, or being able to fully unlock your device through FaceID.

An alternative to Raise to Wake is Tap or Swipe to Wake, an iPhone accessibility feature that activates and unlocks your iPhone screen when you tap the display with your finger or swipe up from the bottom edge of the lock screen. In some cases, you may want to disable Tap or Swipe to Wake — for instance, turning it off while you're out for a run is a good move so your iPhone screen doesn't accidentally activate in your pocket or running belt when you don't want it to. On the other hand, it's most likely better to leave Raise to Wake enabled for convenience purposes because the act of physically raising your iPhone usually indicates an intent to use it. In addition, lifting your device can turn it into a convenient light source when you're in dark surroundings.