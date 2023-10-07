Use Your Voice To Unlock Your iPhone With This Little Known Feature

A lot of people opt to secure their smartphones by enabling a passcode on their device. In the name of security and privacy, taking advantage of this feature is highly recommended and can be utilized to stop other people from snooping on your private information. However, having to tap on your mobile phone's lock screen each and every time to gain full access to all its functions can be tedious, especially if your hands are full. In this instance, users can usually activate facial recognition on their device and unlock it via the phone camera. What do you do though when you are unable to direct your mobile phone straight toward your face? That's where voice controls come in.

If you own an iPhone, it's easy to enable Siri and get a multitude of tasks done by simple uttering vocal commands. In general, Apple's virtual assistant should be able to do things like look up queries online, launch apps, or even find out who owns the device it's on. Unfortunately, if you need to use any iPhone app or service that requires you to unlock your device first — such as the Settings app or your Apple Wallet — you will be unable to ask Siri to do it for you. You will need to either type in your passcode manually or unlock your iPhone via FaceID. If you are unable to do either, you can activate a unique voice command to do it hands-free via the iPhone's accessibility settings.