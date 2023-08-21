The Question To Ask Siri If You Find Someone Else's iPhone

If you've ever lost a mobile device — especially in a public place — you may be familiar with the stress and worry of attempting to find it, trying to retrace your steps, and asking bystanders if they've noticed an unattended gadget in the vicinity. So if you ever come across another person's smartphone in the wild, the decent thing to do is whatever it takes to return it to its rightful owner.

If the phone you've stumbled upon is an iPhone, the person who owns it will have several ways to attempt to locate it. They will for sure try calling or texting their own phone number, so if you have the device in your possession, look out for an incoming call or message. They may also have their iPhone's Find My feature enabled and use the service to communicate with whoever — in this case, you — found their lost gadget, so watch out for any Find My notifications that may appear on the iPhone's screen. It may contain the owner's contact information or a meet-up place so you can safely hand off the device.

If none of the above happens within the first few minutes of finding somebody's iPhone, there are things you can do to try and find out more information about the device's owner, starting with using Siri.