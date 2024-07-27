What Are XL Tires And Do You Need Them For Your Car?

The set of normal, standard load tires that come with your car have a set load rating, indicating how much weight in the car that the tires can safely hold up while still doing their job. Obviously, if you try to store more odds and ends in a vehicle than the tires can safely support, the body may press down too hard on them, which can both reduce your overall control over the vehicle and potentially damage internal components like the suspension.

When equipped with a set of XL tires, a car can withstand a little more weight than it normally would. Thanks to the tires' reinforced bodies, they can endure more weight without sagging. This makes it safer and more efficient to haul large quantities of people and objects, which is why XL tires are a common sight on utility vehicles like buses, light and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, and even limousines. It is also possible to fit XL tires to an ordinary car, provided the tires in question are the right size and fit for your vehicle. XL tires are great for giving your car a little extra traction when off-roading.

While you could attach a set of XL tires on an ordinary car and just drive on them forever, you should remember that these things are intended more for work than leisure. The increased weight and bulk of XL tires may force your car's engine to work harder to compensate, which can lead to increased gas consumption.