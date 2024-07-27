What Are XL Tires And Do You Need Them For Your Car?
If someone presented you with the abbreviation "XL," what would you assume it meant? Probably "extra large," right? That's a fair assumption if you're talking about food and drinks, but if we're specifically talking about car tires, it actually means something completely different. When we're talking about car tires, "XL" means "extra load," as opposed to the "standard load" or "SL" that you'd see on regular tires. XL tires are one of the coolest developments in the history of tire tech.
XL tires are about the same size as SL tires, and are difficult to discern at a glance. Rather than obviously larger tires or tires with heavier treads, XL tires use sturdier, reinforced designs, incorporating stronger materials like rubberized cord fabric. This makes them better at staying upright and balanced, even when under intense physical force and pressure. This additional robustness makes XL tires perfect for those looking to haul large loads on their vehicles without worrying as much about weight limits or potential damage. While a set of XL tires is never strictly required for a heavy vehicle, depending on the kind of work you do with it, it could spare your vehicle a lot of unnecessary wear and tear.
XL tires are good for hauling heavy loads and protecting your car's suspension
The set of normal, standard load tires that come with your car have a set load rating, indicating how much weight in the car that the tires can safely hold up while still doing their job. Obviously, if you try to store more odds and ends in a vehicle than the tires can safely support, the body may press down too hard on them, which can both reduce your overall control over the vehicle and potentially damage internal components like the suspension.
When equipped with a set of XL tires, a car can withstand a little more weight than it normally would. Thanks to the tires' reinforced bodies, they can endure more weight without sagging. This makes it safer and more efficient to haul large quantities of people and objects, which is why XL tires are a common sight on utility vehicles like buses, light and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, and even limousines. It is also possible to fit XL tires to an ordinary car, provided the tires in question are the right size and fit for your vehicle. XL tires are great for giving your car a little extra traction when off-roading.
While you could attach a set of XL tires on an ordinary car and just drive on them forever, you should remember that these things are intended more for work than leisure. The increased weight and bulk of XL tires may force your car's engine to work harder to compensate, which can lead to increased gas consumption.