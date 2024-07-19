OnePlus Nord 4 Review: 5G Metal Midrange Hero At An Enticing Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For OnePlus, the past couple of years have been loaded with experiments, from form factors and materials to an ever-diversifying portfolio. The latest from the Chinese brand dials back to the nostalgic days of metallic phones, an aesthetic formula that OnePlus milked to great success for a few generations. Then came the era of polycarbonate shells and the ubiquitous glass-and-metal sandwich design for phones. OnePlus was no exception to the trend.

In 2024, the company is revisiting metal shells, and it's quite surprising to see that it partook in all that research and development not for an expensive flagship, but a mid-range phone. The result is the OnePlus Nord 4. The company made multiple distinct metallic trims of the phone and even introduced its latest budget phone at a fancy event in Milan. OnePlus is putting a lot of effort and trust in the Nord 4, and for good reasons.

Given its asking price, which is approximately ₹29,999 in India, €599 throughout Europe, (likely around $650 in the U.S. in the unlikely event of a U.S. launch) there are not many phones that can one-up this device on crucial metrics like display quality, raw performance, and battery chops. I got the silver trim of the OnePlus Nord 4 from OnePlus for review. This "Mercurial Silver," as OnePlus likes to call it, has a beautiful laser-etched design that has more than 28,000 precise nano-level cuts. You can also pick this up in an understated black and a two-tone green finish. I spent a few weeks pushing it as my daily driver, and what follows is a recounting of my pleasing experiences and frustrating hiccups.