When Did The Logitech G600 Originally Come Out & Has It Been Discontinued?

Anyone in the market for a gaming mouse these days has a massive selection to choose from, spread out across a multitude of brands. There is a range of functions and features out there, spread across prices from around $35 to well over $100.

What's interesting about the Logitech G600 — a gaming mouse designed specifically with Massively Multiplayer Online games (MMOs) in mind — is that it was originally released many, many years ago — all the way back in June 2012, when "World of Warcraft" was still one of the most popular online RPGs around and its fourth expansion ("Mists of Pandaria") was right around the corner. The mouse has 20 buttons in total, one of which is a G-Shift button that allows you to hold it and program a different function to one of those buttons (so, for example, G11 is programmed to do one thing, but holding G-Shift and pressing G11 can be programmed to do a completely different thing).

It's not unreasonable to think that a gaming mouse released in 2012 would have been discontinued years ago and replaced by a newer model with small updates and adjustments, but depending on who you ask, a true successor never really came. This lack of competition allowed the G600 to keep its place as a go-to for many MMO players for well over a decade.