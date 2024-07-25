When Did The Logitech G600 Originally Come Out & Has It Been Discontinued?
Anyone in the market for a gaming mouse these days has a massive selection to choose from, spread out across a multitude of brands. There is a range of functions and features out there, spread across prices from around $35 to well over $100.
What's interesting about the Logitech G600 — a gaming mouse designed specifically with Massively Multiplayer Online games (MMOs) in mind — is that it was originally released many, many years ago — all the way back in June 2012, when "World of Warcraft" was still one of the most popular online RPGs around and its fourth expansion ("Mists of Pandaria") was right around the corner. The mouse has 20 buttons in total, one of which is a G-Shift button that allows you to hold it and program a different function to one of those buttons (so, for example, G11 is programmed to do one thing, but holding G-Shift and pressing G11 can be programmed to do a completely different thing).
It's not unreasonable to think that a gaming mouse released in 2012 would have been discontinued years ago and replaced by a newer model with small updates and adjustments, but depending on who you ask, a true successor never really came. This lack of competition allowed the G600 to keep its place as a go-to for many MMO players for well over a decade.
The state of the G600
The current state — let alone the future — of the G600 is a bit murky, however, despite its continued popularity and high regard amongst its intended audience. As of this writing, there's been no official public announcement from Logitech regarding the status of the G600, however there have been some accounts of customers wanting to get a replacement after their years-old mouse gave out being told by the company that the model is no longer in production.
Oddly, though, there have been sporadic periods of G600 scarcity in the past, followed by the mouse suddenly popping back up at various retailers (and even Logitech's own store). Without a public statement, it's difficult to say with certainty that the G600 has been discontinued, but the current outlook still isn't good.
There are Logitech G600s available for purchase on the third-party marketplace from sites like eBay and Amazon, but the current asking price is often close to double (or even triple) the original $59.99 MSRP. Whether or not the G600 makes a return as a reissue or as the follow-up successor people were hoping for years ago remains to be seen. It all depends on where Logitech wants to go from here.