Toyota RAV4 Vs. RAV4 Hybrid: Pros, Cons & What's Different Between These SUVs

The RAV4, an SUV crossover with nearly three decades under its belt in the U.S. market, continues to be popular today. Looking back to 2023, an impressive 434,943 units were sold. There are many reasons we think the Toyota RAV4 deserves its American sales success, which include its affordability and subdued design. In fact, we got behind the wheel of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE and noted several positives before acknowledging this SUV may lack flashy aesthetics on purpose.

With both traditional gasoline and hybrid models available, how do the different RAV4 offerings from Toyota stack up? There are several differences in performance, efficiency, and price. Both the standard RAV4 and the hybrid have their own advantages and disadvantages, but ultimately the choice will depend on what you value most. Are you looking for something sportier? Is fuel economy a deciding factor? Or is it your budget that has the final say?