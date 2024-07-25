Toyota RAV4 Vs. RAV4 Hybrid: Pros, Cons & What's Different Between These SUVs
The RAV4, an SUV crossover with nearly three decades under its belt in the U.S. market, continues to be popular today. Looking back to 2023, an impressive 434,943 units were sold. There are many reasons we think the Toyota RAV4 deserves its American sales success, which include its affordability and subdued design. In fact, we got behind the wheel of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE and noted several positives before acknowledging this SUV may lack flashy aesthetics on purpose.
With both traditional gasoline and hybrid models available, how do the different RAV4 offerings from Toyota stack up? There are several differences in performance, efficiency, and price. Both the standard RAV4 and the hybrid have their own advantages and disadvantages, but ultimately the choice will depend on what you value most. Are you looking for something sportier? Is fuel economy a deciding factor? Or is it your budget that has the final say?
RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid engine output
The standard RAV4 comes equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that manages 203 horsepower and 184-pound feet of torque. While not underpowered, the non-hybrid version of RAV4 doesn't exactly thrill drivers behind the wheel. Expert reviews of this SUV include words like "satisfactory engine," "modest power delivery" and "just enough grunt." Without the benefit of an electric motor to lend a hand, the RAV4s small engine can become a bit noisy, producing an unpleasant buzzing sound, especially when putting the pedal down.
Comparatively, the RAV4 hybrid offers a combined 219 horsepower and 149-pound feet of torque on the front, with 89-pound feet on the rear. With an additional 16 horsepower and substantially more torque, this hybrid SUV is much livelier on the road and can accomplish a 0-60 mph run almost a second faster than the standard. So, in terms of performance, the hybrid edges out the standard RAV4 when compared side-by-side.
Fuel economy and emissions
Both versions of the 2024 RAV4 are efficient and can save you money at the pump. The standard version is rated with an EPA estimate of up to 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. These figures are strong for a gasoline-only engine and even better, RAV4 qualifies for the ultra low emissions vehicle designation which is less than 75g of CO2 per kilometer.
Considering one of the most significant selling points of hybrid vehicles is impressive fuel economy, it's not shocking that the RAV4 hybrid is superior. With an EPA estimated 41 mpg city and 38 mpg highway, the RAV4 Hybrid will have you making less trips to the gas station. There is also an Eco driving mode that makes changes to the throttle for a milder response, and systems like the air conditioning run less powerfully for the most efficient driving experience. The RAV4 Hybrid also qualifies for the super ultra low emissions vehicle category, meaning it's at least 90% cleaner than this year's average vehicle.
RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid pricing
With several trims on both the standard RAV4 and the hybrid, costs vary depending on which features are included. The base trim RAV4 LE is a front-wheel drive model that starts at $28,675, but doesn't offer a lot of the extra RAV4 features worth being excited about. For example, the XLE comes equipped with an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, among many other features and starts at $30,185. The Limited goes even further and provides SofTex-trimmed interior with heated and ventilated front seats, along with several other notable add-ons for $36,980. There is also a rugged RAV4 called the TRD Off-Road that comes equipped with a superior suspension system, larger wheels, and dynamic torque vectoring all-wheel drive for $38.295.
The entry into the RAV4 Hybrid is the Hybrid LE model that includes all-wheel drive standard, starting at $31,725. If you want features like the digital rearview mirror with HomeLink, auxiliary power outlet in the cargo space, and five USB ports, you'll need to opt for the Hybrid XLE Premium trim at $36,125. The Hybrid Limited comes with attractive add-ons like a customizable 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, an anti-theft system with immobilizer, among many other features for $40,030.
What's important to you?
The RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid both offer a great experience and while they share some similarities such as cargo space and many of the same safety features, they aren't equal in all areas. If you are looking for the best performance out of your RAV4, the hybrid engine provides more horsepower and torque, but you do need to consider the hybrid battery and the costs associated with future replacement. However, the Rav4 will also give you better fuel mileage compared to the gas version.
Where the gasoline-only RAV4 lacks in performance and fuel efficiency, it makes up with more trim options, and affordability, with some being $3,000 less than the hybrid trims. With so many options, Toyota is ensuring this SUV, hybrid or not, will continue to remain popular among drivers. Choice is just one example of what makes the Toyota RAV4 a great option for a versatile SUV.